Families host Fort Sill soldiers for Adopt-A-Soldier

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill’s Adopt-A -Soldier helped 98 soldiers enjoy a home away from home this Christmas.
Stephanie Hoffman-Kuszmaul said her family has been adopting a soldier since she was little girl, and she’s continuing the tradition.
They’ve always adopted because they feel for the soldiers who aren’t able to make it home for the holidays.
“We always have them to the house,” she said. “We always have stockings for the soldiers with little things in there, fun things, practical things. Dinner, big family dinner. I have two 20-year-olds at home so it’s video games and cards, and just hanging out with the family and enjoying in peacefulness.”
This year Hoffman-Kuszmaul adopted two soldiers; Autry Phillips is one of them.
“It feels great,” he said. “I’m super excited about the experience and super grateful that people open up their doors to complete strangers. They don’t know us and we don’t know them but preferably this could be a great experience for both of us.”
Phillips said although this could lead to lifetime friendship, he’s still missing his family back home in Indiana.
“So much I can’t even really explain it but I do miss them,” he said. “Hopefully they can see this and see just how much I miss them I talked to them as much as I can but of course I’m not as able to as much as I want too. So yeah I miss them tremendously.”
Cliff Pate is the second soldier she adopted.
Pate said he’s thankful Hoffman opened her doors since he isn’t able be with his family.
“I’ll be missing them pretty good,” he said. “I’m a little bit older through then some of the other trainees. I’m 32, so I’ve been away for Christmas before, but you definitely miss your folks when you’re away for the holidays, but at least we get to stay in touch with them this time.”
Families get to enjoy the soldiers’ company for about 9 hours before they return to post.
