OHP identifies victim of single vehicle crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified 60-year-old James Johnson as the man killed in a fatal one-vehicle rollover outside of Lawton on Christmas.
According to O.H.P, Johnson was going southbound around 5:30 p.m. on Southeast 60th Street when his truck veered to the right.
He overcorrected to get back onto the road causing the vehicle to roll over. During the rollover, the driver was ejected.
According to officials, the driver was transported by survival flight to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead -- he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.