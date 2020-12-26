Tips for sticking with your New Years resolution

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’ll ring in the new year next week and with a new year, people often set resolutions, like exercising more.
Getting in shape or exercising more is one of the most popular New Years resolutions for Americans.
It’s easy to start slacking on those resolutions as time goes by... but there are a few things you can do to keep you motivated.
“Find a good gym that you feel comfortable in. That’s really going to be the key because a lot of people come in and it’s not the gym for them, so also just another type of gym for them,” said Hit Gym owner Ray Ortiz
Ortiz said having a partner to exercise with can make working out fun and keep you accountable.
“If you’re starting out by yourself, try to get with a partner or your gym owner or your trainer ‘Is there somebody else I can work out with?’ to keep you motivated.”
He recommends doing cardio, push-ups, sit-ups and other exercises you can do at home to prepare you before you come to the gym.
“People would walk into a gym and they would would be too intimidated by it because the trainers are working them out and they get so sore that they don’t want to come in the next day.”
And when you’re starting out, don’t be embarrassed or intimidated by others who regularly go to the gym.
“Everybody has a starting point. If you just keep on going, don’t worry about it, look around the gym. There’s other people that have gone through the same thing. I went through the same thing and I was a little skeptical about staying in the gym but I just kept on going.”
Keep your nutrition in mind, too. Usually, trainers can recommend a nutritionist who can help you achieve your goals and stick to your resolutions.
Ortiz is a two time Mr. Olympia Pro and Powerlifting Champion. He holds nine national records and seven state records.
