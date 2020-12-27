Crews respond to large grass fire in Stephens Co.

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - Crews responded to a large grass fire between Comanche and Addington.
It was called out earlier this afternoon, to an area just east of Highway 81, one County Road 1870.
Ryan, Waurika, Comanche, Addington and Loco Volunteer Crews were all on scene.
A 7 news team member was on scene, but said it was tucked back in private property so he couldn’t see if any structures were damaged.
Smoke could seen from as far away as Lawton, we are still working to confirm information about the fire, including how it started and how much land was burnt
