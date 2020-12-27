Our next system will arrive late Monday night as areas of light rain/ patchy drizzle is likely into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a bit warmer as winds will turn out of the south allowing for a transport of a warmer and more humid airmass. Expect highs in the 60s. With weak instability aloft in the atmosphere we could see a few islolated rumbles of thunder Tuesday night as another cold front moves through the area. Widespread precipitation looks likely Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.