Despite a cold front continuing to pass through Texoma today will still be a decent day. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with highs rising into the mid 60s. As the front clears the area, winds will be a bit breezy for the afternoon. Expect north winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the upper 20s to low 30s.
The cooler airmass will really sink into the area by tomorrow which will result in a much cooler day as highs will only rise into the low and mid 50s. Winds out of the northeast to east to southeast at 10 to 15mph. Gusts will likely be into the low 20s.
Our next system will arrive late Monday night as areas of light rain/ patchy drizzle is likely into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a bit warmer as winds will turn out of the south allowing for a transport of a warmer and more humid airmass. Expect highs in the 60s. With weak instability aloft in the atmosphere we could see a few islolated rumbles of thunder Tuesday night as another cold front moves through the area. Widespread precipitation looks likely Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.
With that being said, a change over to a rain/snow mix is possible (mainly for our north and western counties) as temperatures will near freezing. No accumulations are expected. Highs on Wednesday will drop into the mid 50s.
Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 40s but conditions will dry out as preicpiation chances shifts towards the east. The end of the weeks looks to stay dry, mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s into the weekend.
