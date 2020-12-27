Holy City of the Wichitas future in jeopardy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A board member with the Holy City said they are in danger of closing their doors and ending their beloved history in the heart of the wildlife refuge.
She attributes the pandemic, and the down visitor numbers at the Easter Pageant and in general as the main culprit. She said currently their funds are dwindling fast.
It’s been around for nearly 100 years, and the board member said for her and so many it’s more than a tourist location, it’s a place to get closer to God.
”It’s not just a place to visit, it’s a true experience. I know for me it’s very personal. I cant wrap my mind around it being gone. It’s my place of peace, my place of comfort,” said board member Lisa Christiansen.
Christiansen says they are working on plans to host fundraisers, a possible telethon and a GoFundMe...she said it’s up the one’s who love it to help it stay here.
You can help by visiting their Facebook page or https://www.gofundme.com/f/restore-the-holy-city
You can also mail donations to The Holy City of the Wichitas, P.O. Box 465, Medicine Park, OK 73557 or dorp them off in person
