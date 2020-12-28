Eight new deaths, 440 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed eight new deaths and 440 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 198 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 10,292 cases in Wichita County, with 2,899 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,785 patients recovering at home while 114 are in the hospital. There are currently 27 patients in critical condition.
There have been 7,198 total recoveries, 48,525 negative tests and 195 deaths.
There are now 1,126 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has eight deaths to report today; Case 8,695 (70 - 79), Case 8,520 (60 - 69), Case 7,101 (80+), Case 8,895 (60 - 69), Case 9,641 (80+), Case 7,642 (70 - 79), Case 9,272 (60 - 69) and Case 8,532 (80+).
Over the five days, there are a total of 440 new cases and 198 recoveries to report. There are currently 114 hospitalizations, which is the highest number to date.
The Health District received the following over five days:
Thursday - 109 cases
Friday - 12 cases
Saturday - 59 cases
Sunday - 60 cases
Monday - 200 cases
Total Wichita County Hospitalizations = 114
Stable = 87
Critical = 27
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 3
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 7
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 16
Critical - 11
70 - 79
Stable - 23
Critical - 10
80+
Stable - 30
