Our next system will arrive late tonight as areas of light rain/ patchy drizzle is likely into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a bit warmer as winds will turn out of the south allowing for a transport of a warmer and more humid airmass. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. With weak instability aloft in the atmosphere we could see a few isolated rumbles of thunder Tuesday night as another cold front moves through the area. Widespread precipitation looks likely Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. With that being said, a change over to a rain/snow mix is possible (mainly for our north and western counties) as temperatures will near freezing for Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. No accumulations are expected as temperatures will begin to warm resulting in minimal impact. Highs on Wednesday will drop into the mid 50s.