LAWTON, Okla.
A mild start to this Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect today to stay dry, cloudy and cooler as a colder airmass will sink into place from yesterday’s cold front. High temperatures this afternoon will rise into the 50s... very seasonable weather on tap for today as a matter of fact. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the low 20s.
Our next system will arrive late tonight as areas of light rain/ patchy drizzle is likely into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a bit warmer as winds will turn out of the south allowing for a transport of a warmer and more humid airmass. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. With weak instability aloft in the atmosphere we could see a few isolated rumbles of thunder Tuesday night as another cold front moves through the area. Widespread precipitation looks likely Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. With that being said, a change over to a rain/snow mix is possible (mainly for our north and western counties) as temperatures will near freezing for Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. No accumulations are expected as temperatures will begin to warm resulting in minimal impact. Highs on Wednesday will drop into the mid 50s.
Another round of rain, an encore if you will, will develop Thursday/ Thursday night. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 40s. With temperatures close to freezing a wintry mix is possible with the second round of precipitation but the coldest of air will be towards the east of us.
The end of the weeks looks to stay dry, mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s into the weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
