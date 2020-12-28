REMINDER: Pay property taxes before the New Year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The deadline to pay property taxes without any penalties is quickly approaching.
Comanche County property owners have until this Thursday, December 31 to pay half the amount of taxes they owe.
County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley said those who miss that deadline will have to pay the full amount between January 1 and 15 before interest kicks in.
“Interest rates are 1.5 percent per month after the 15th of each month. So January 15 it starts are 1.5 percent and then each month it increases another 1.5 percent up to 18 percent a year,” Brantley said.
Brantley said she doesn’t expect too many people to be penalized since people have been on top of paying this year.
“Actually sales are up this time from last year. We ran some reports on the 22nd and we have collected more than we had collected this time last year. So the COVID really hasn’t hurt us as far as the courthouse being closed,” Brantley said.
Brantley said they are still collecting payments over the phone, online, and by mail.
“We also have a dropbox downstairs on the second floor right inside the door that you can drop your payment in there. We ask that you don’t put cash in there, cashier check, money order, personal check, all that is accepted,” Brantley said.
She said it’s best to pay now than later if possible.
