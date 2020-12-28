Families host Fort Sill soldiers for Adopt-A-Soldier

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill’s adopt a solider event helped 98 soldiers enjoy a home away from home this Christmas.
Stephanie Hoffman-Kuszmaul said her family has been adopting a soldier since she was a little girl, and she’s continuing the tradition.
They’ve always adopted because they feel for the soldiers who can’t make it home for the holidays.
“We always have them to the house, we always have stockings for the soldiers with little things in there, fun things, practical things. Dinner, big family dinner I have two 20-year old at home so it’s video games, and cards, and just hanging out with the family and enjoy in peacefulness,” Hoffman said.
This year Hoffman adopted two soldiers. Autry Phillips is one of them.
“It feels great. I’m super excited about the experience and super grateful that people open up their doors to complete strangers. They don’t know us, and we don’t know them, but preferably this could be a great experience for both of us,” Phillips said.
Phillips said although this could lead to a lifetime friendship. He is still missing his family back home in Indiana.
“So much I can’t even really explain it, but I do miss them. Hopefully, they can see this and see just how much I miss them I talked to them as much as I can, but of course, I’m not as able to as much as I want to. So yeah I miss them tremendously,” Phillips said.
Cliff Pate is the second soldier she adopted.
Pate said he’s thankful Hoffman picked him since he was not able to go home.
“I’ll be missing them pretty good. I’m a little bit older through then some of the other trainees I’m 32, so I’ve been away for Christmas before, but you definitely miss your folks when you’re away for the holidays but at least we get to stay in touch with them this time,” Pate said.
