Tillman County woman dies in rollover

TILLMAN CO., Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that a woman is dead after a crash in Tillman county Sunday night.
According to OHP reports, a 51-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were westbound on Oklahoma Highway 5 when she lost control of the vehicle just after 9 p.m. Troopers said the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled twice before coming to a rest.
They said the woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was taken to a funeral home in Frederick. The man in the vehicle was not injured.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.