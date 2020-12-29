Altus hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first responders

On Tuesday December, 29 until 5 p.m. Altus residents who are in Phase 1 or Phase 2: Step 1 can go to the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Rd to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: WBRC)
By Tiffany Bechtel | December 29, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 3:16 PM

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus is partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to administer the first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents included in Phase 2: Step 1 of the vaccine priority framework.

Phase 2: Step 1 of the priority framework includes first responders, EMS, healthcare workers, and funeral home workers.

No appointment is necessary for any first responders receiving the vaccineTuesday, and there will be no out-of-pocket expenses to be vaccinated.

If you’d like more information on the Moderna vaccine, you can visit the CDC’s website.

