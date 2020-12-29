Altus hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first responders

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus is partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to administer the first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents included in Phase 2: Step 1 of the vaccine priority framework.
Phase 2: Step 1 of the priority framework includes first responders, EMS, healthcare workers, and funeral home workers.
On Tuesday December, 29 until 5 p.m. Altus residents who are in Phase 1 or Phase 2: Step 1 can go to the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Rd to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
No appointment is necessary for any first responders receiving the vaccineTuesday, and there will be no out-of-pocket expenses to be vaccinated.
If you’d like more information on the Moderna vaccine, you can visit the CDC’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.