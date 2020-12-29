Altus police looking for information on burglaries

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police are investigating a string of car burglaries that have occurred recently in the town. They say they received an additional 10 cases Monday morning from thieves targeting unlocked cars in residential areas.
Police say thieves have gotten away with items such as money, firearms, purses, billfolds and even two cars.
A white 2013 Volkswagen Passat with a temporary German license plate was stolen from a driveway in the 900 block of Avalon and a red 2008 four door Jeep Wrangler with the Ok tag AFK-917 was taken from a driveway in the 1500 block of Galaxy Drive.
The white Passat was eventually found Monday afternoon. It was parked in the alley of the 700 block of Russ Street, according to officers.
Altus police encourage residents to protect themselves by removing valuables from your vehicle and locking your car doors even while parked in your driveway, especially overnight.
If you have information about these burglaries you can contact the Altus police department at 580-482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward. Police are also asking for video surveillance from residents who have noticed anyone tampering with vehicles or walking around their homes.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.