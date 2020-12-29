Family full of CCMH workers are all vaccinated

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The last group of heath care workers and support staff at Comanche County Memorial Hospital are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Terrell Smith was the last in his household to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Smith said he was excited about the vaccine, as life had been somewhat stressful with his mother, father, two younger brothers, and himself all working at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
“But for the most part we’re a strong family and we’re united so we love each other and with that union and that bond it does make COVID a lot easier to progress through,” Smith said.
Terrell’s father Tokun Ashmore said he was pleased that his son finally got the shot as he was concerned about his health.
“I think it really hit home when we were all sitting down having dinner, and I’ve been vaccinated, and my wife had been vaccinated, and everyone had been vaccinated except for one person. Yet just because it hadn’t been past him, we said we can’t let our guards down because of one of our family members still hasn’t got a shot, and that really it me. I’m thinking we’re all protected except for one person, and if something happened to him I don’t know what I’d do,” Ashmore said.
Ashmore said now that everyone has got the vaccination it has brought him peace knowing his family is safe from the virus.
“It did because in the emergency room I can truthfully tell you I have never seen so much pain, and death my entire life. I think its harder because you see the family members who survive and that’s all I could think of is myself is what if that happened to somebody in my family and they didn’t get the vaccination in time,” Ashmore said.
He said he will stay on top of his family to make sure they get their second dose.
