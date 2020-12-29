Precipitation will gradually clear by Wednesday night but this will be very short lived. A cut off low to our south pushes all this precipitation back towards the north. A second round of precipitation is expected Thursday, Thursday night and will continue into Friday morning. There is still a bit of uncertainty with this second batch but with a cold air mass in place at the surface a wintry mix with freezing rain looks likely. Exact precipitation types will depend on how warm it’ll get at the surface. Again, very uncertain and very hard to pinpoint exacts at this present time.