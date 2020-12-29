LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Break out the rain gear! We’re tracking light rain showers today with more precipitation expected until Friday morning! The good news about today’s forecast.. we’re looking at a very warm and humid air mass in place. This will allow for temperatures this afternoon to rise into upper 50s and low to mid 60s by the afternoon. So all in all, the thermal profile of the atmosphere will warm enough for us to see just rain today.
A cold front will arrive late tonight and as it moves from north to south, it’ll spark a few thunderstorms across Texoma. Mainly a few rumbles of thunder, heavy downpours and lightning strikes are the main concern and no severe storms are expected. The cold front and thunderstorms will near the I-44 corridor by 11PM tonight. Expect thunderstorms and rain showers overnight into Wednesday.
By Wednesday colder air will fill into Texoma and allowing and enhancing the chance for a rain snow mix. Expect rain to start with the freezing line pushing from northwest to southeast as the day goes on. Little to no accumulations are expected with this system. Highs for tomorrow will drop into the 30s and 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 15 to 25mph. Gusts will be higher.
Precipitation will gradually clear by Wednesday night but this will be very short lived. A cut off low to our south pushes all this precipitation back towards the north. A second round of precipitation is expected Thursday, Thursday night and will continue into Friday morning. There is still a bit of uncertainty with this second batch but with a cold air mass in place at the surface a wintry mix with freezing rain looks likely. Exact precipitation types will depend on how warm it’ll get at the surface. Again, very uncertain and very hard to pinpoint exacts at this present time.
After this system moves out by late Friday, we’ll be left with a dry air mass. Precipitation chances will be harder to come by over the weekend. Expect mostly sunny conditions Saturday, Sunday and early next week with temperatures rising into the 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
