Jackson County Memorial Hospital hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Jackson County Memorial Hospital is partnering with their Regional Health Department to offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first responders and those working in health care within their five county region.
The walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be located at the JCMH Employee Clinic and will go on for three days, December 29 until 8 p.m., December 30 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., and December 31 from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic is open for first responders and health care workers from a five county region, which includes Jackson, Greer, Harmon, Tillman, and Kiowa counties.
As for who is included in this phase of vaccinations for the area, Reginal Health Department authorities say, “At this time we have only entered Phase 2 and are able to vaccinate first responders and those working in health care. This does include firefighters. Also included are law enforcement and those critical to the legal system. Health care workers also included are all outpatient as well as any inpatient workers who have not yet received the vaccine and are interested, dentists, optometrists or others in close examination of patients, those working in urgent care and FQHC facilities, pharmacy workers, home health employees, those in rehabilitation and physical therapy services, and those who work in death care such as medical examiners and funeral homes.”
If you would like more information, you can visit the Jackson County Health Department’s Facebook.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.