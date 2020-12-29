Jackson County Memorial Hospital hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

As for who is included in this phase of vaccinations for the area, Reginal Health Department authorities say, “At this time we have only entered Phase 2 and are able to vaccinate first responders and those working in health care. This does include firefighters. Also included are law enforcement and those critical to the legal system. Health care workers also included are all outpatient as well as any inpatient workers who have not yet received the vaccine and are interested, dentists, optometrists or others in close examination of patients, those working in urgent care and FQHC facilities, pharmacy workers, home health employees, those in rehabilitation and physical therapy services, and those who work in death care such as medical examiners and funeral homes.”