Lawton man crashes pickup truck into front yard

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man lost control of his truck and crashed into a tree in a front yard Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. at Southwest 24th and D Avenue in Lawton.
The woman living in the house says she was working from home when she heard a loud crash outside.
“And I came running outside and this poor guy ran into my tree in my yard. Thankfully he didn’t hurt nobody or himself. but yeah it was scary, it was a big crash. I didn’t know. I thought somebody went through my house, that’s how loud it was,” said the woman.
Police say the driver of the truck told them the brakes went out on his pickup before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
