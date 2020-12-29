Hearing delayed over Gov. Stitt’s mandates for bars, local bars prepare for New Years Eve

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local bars are able to stay open until 2 a.m. on New Years Eve after the hearing in a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt’s COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurant that was set to take place Wednesday was delayed until Jan. 8.
An Oklahoma judge temporarily blocked the executive order earlier in December.
The Guitar Bar Manager in Lawton said it’s been a rough year for the service industry.
“We make a living serving our drinks and staying open until 2 a.m. and from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. are our busiest hours,” Downing said.
In November, Governor Kevin Stitt announced new safety protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19, including all bars and restaurants closing at 11 p.m.
After six bars sued Stitt and the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission over the executive order, an Oklahoma County judge issued a temporary restraining order, blocking Stitt’s order and allowing bars to stay open until 2 a.m.
Downing said throughout the pandemic, bars have been picked on and it’s cost them.
“Our business has been up and down,” Downing said. “It’s really hard to stay open with the little bit of business that we do have because customers don’t know if we’re open, they don’t know if we’re closed. They don’t know when they’re allowed to stay, when they’re not allowed to stay.”
At first, the restraining order only applied to those six bars, but the ABLE commission decided not to enforce the 11 p.m. rule at any bar until the courts decide.
With New Years Eve right around the corner, this year, bars are worried they may be losing profit.
“New Years Eve is a big deal,” Downing said. “For us and every other bar in town. We do our live bands, we have to pay our live bands and if we don’t make the money to pay them, we’re going backwards.”
She said it would be devastating if bars aren’t able to stay open for the holiday.
“Nobody’s going to come out and stay until 11 p.m. and have to rush home before New Years. It wouldn’t even be worth opening We would lose our entire day’s profits.”
The courts are set to reevaluate the curfew and could issue a new order on Jan. 8.
