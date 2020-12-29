Three new deaths, 300 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 300 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 115 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 10,592 cases in Wichita County, with 3,080 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,975 patients recovering at home while 105 are in the hospital. There are currently 27 patients in critical condition.
There have been 198 total COVID-19 related deaths, 7,313 recoveries, and 49,295 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 1,566 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 7,767 (60 - 69), Case 10,210 (80+) and Case 6,636 (70 - 79). There are 300 new cases and 105 hospitalizations.
Total Wichita County Hospitalizations = 105
Stable = 78
Critical = 27
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 3
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 4
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 9
Critical - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 16
Critical - 12
70 - 79
Stable - 22
Critical - 10
80+
Stable - 22
