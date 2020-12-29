UPDATE: Altus police looking for information on burglaries

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police have been dealing with a string of car burglaries recently, but had some good news Tuesday morning.
Authorities say they’ve found the red 2008 four door Jeep Wrangler that was stolen from a driveway in the 1500 block of Galaxy Drive early Monday. The Jeep was found around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning parked at the Apple Creek Apartments in Altus.
Police are still investigating other recently stolen vehicles and multiple auto burglaries.
If you have information about these burglaries you can contact the Altus police department at 580-482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
