Cheyenne Cole

Cheyenne was born and raised in Lawton, Oklahoma, and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2014. A proud Cameron University alumna, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Production in 2018. She began her news career right here at KSWO-TV as an intern that year. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the Cameron Collegian, winning awards in photojournalism and feature story categories, and a reporter for CU News.