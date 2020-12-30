LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
First Alert Weather Day issued for New Year’s Eve. This as a winter weather storm system will make it’s way north Thursday into Friday morning. Winter Weather Alerts already posted across the region. Winter Storm Watch for western counties until 12PM on Friday. Winter Weather Advisories for counties along and east of I-44 until 3AM Friday morning.
There is still a ton of uncertainty with this second round of precipitation as a few degrees will depend on the kind of precip that falls from the sky. As of now here’s how things are looking:
Thursday AM: Precipitation will start off as rain for most nearing the Red River by mid morning. Modest warming at the surface will take place during the late morning and afternoon hours.
Thursday afternoon/ evening: temperatures will start to drop heading into the evening.
Thursday PM: A warm sector will squeeze in to the northern side of the system allowing for a brief period of rain.
Overnight Thursday into early Friday AM: Further west and northwest, deeper cold air will result in a transition over to snow. Southeastern counties will stay warm enough to just see rain showers.
Friday AM: Snow looks likely for most of southwest Oklahoma as deeper cold air will move across Texoma.
Friday PM: Cloudy skies but clearing will take place.
For precipitation types: expect all kinds of it. We’re looking at rain, freezing rain, snow and even sleet.
Accumulations: how much and where?? I’m sure this is the big question(s) that everyone wants to know the answer too. All in all QPF (Quantitative Precipitation Forecast) or simply potential amount of future precipitation looks to be between 1-2 inches which could result in decent accumulations of both snow and ice. Latest models have highest amounts between 5 to 6 inches in northwest Oklahoma. The highest accumulations will be in the western side of southwest Oklahoma where the coldest of air will be. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice looks likely along with 2-4 inches of snow.
As mentioned earlier this forecast is very dependent on temperatures at the surface and aloft within the atmosphere. A lot can and will change over the next 48 hours. Stay weather aware and download the First Alert 7 Weather App to stay up-to-date with the changing forecast.
The forecast over the weekend and into early next week looks to be fairly mild.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
