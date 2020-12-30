Accumulations: how much and where?? I’m sure this is the big question(s) that everyone wants to know the answer too. All in all QPF (Quantitative Precipitation Forecast) or simply potential amount of future precipitation looks to be between 1-2 inches which could result in decent accumulations of both snow and ice. Latest models have highest amounts between 5 to 6 inches in northwest Oklahoma. The highest accumulations will be in the western side of southwest Oklahoma where the coldest of air will be. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice looks likely along with 2-4 inches of snow.