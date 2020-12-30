During the day today, colder air will fill across the region allowing and enhancing the chance for a rain snow mix. We’re seeing rain currently across most of Texoma but the transition over to snow is already taking place out west. Most will see rain showers to start and as the freezing line pushing from northwest to southeast as the day goes on a rain snow mix will occur. Little accumulations are expected with some out west picking up an inch of snow by the end of today. Highs for this afternoon will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s . Winds will be breezy out of the north at 15 to 25mph. Gusts will be higher.