Lawton man arrested after being tased twice during foot chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man and convicted felon who’s serving a suspended sentence is now charged with a list of new crimes. Torrey Scallion has had quite a few brushes with law enforcement over the years, but on Christmas Eve he added another to the list.
According to an affidavit, a man flagged down a police officer in a parking lot at the corner of 2nd and Lee Blvd to inform the officer that a car the man had reported stolen was being driven through the lot. The officer pulled Scallion over and ordered him to turn off the vehicle and drop the keys out the window. Instead Scallion took off in the car.
Police say Scallion parked the car in the alley between SW Summit and SW Park and took off on foot, entering an occupied dwelling on Park. He was tased by police as he was leaving the building, but that didn’t stop him from jumping a fence.
An officer witnessed Scallion entering another occupied home on Summit. Scallion was tased again as he jumped out a window before being tackled by an officer. He was finally apprehended after trying to grab the officer’s gun during the struggle.
The vehicle was identified as the one reported stolen.
Scallion now faces nine new charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, and breaking and entering.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.