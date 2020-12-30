Lawton Municipal Golf Course holds annual Fire and Ice Fundraiser Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Municipal Golf Course will be holding its annual Fire and Ice Fundraiser, which is held the first Saturday of the year.
The fundraiser is to help support the the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The entry fee is $100 and covers one 2-person team for an 18 hole scramble. Food is provided at no additional cost.
There will also be cash prizes, with a $200 prize for first flight and $100 for second flight.
Contact the course for more information or visit their Facebook page.
