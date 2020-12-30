Lawton Public Library hosts online winter reading challenges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Library is using a new platform to get interactive with the community.
They’ve started using Beanstack, an online platform that allows individuals to sign up for challenges, contests, and other fun things like the Winter @ The Library initiative.
The Winter @ the Library initiative’s theme is “Smitten with Reading,” which will last the entire month of January. There will be challenges for all ages, from children to adults.
These challenges include reading goals for kids and teens such as completing five books during the month of January to receive a free book, a small prize, and one entry into a drawing.
Adults can get in on the fun too and log their reading to earn raffle tickets for a gift basket.
There are multiple other fun reading challenges as well. There’s 100 books before high school and 100 books by graduation.
If you would like to join the Lawton Public Library’s reading challenges you can access Beanstack at lawtonok.beanstack.org or download the app via iTunes or Google Play.
