Noel Rehm joined the 7 News Team as Chief Meteorologist in December 2020.
Of paramount importance to Noel is keeping the community up to date during times of inclement weather to allow viewers to make informed decisions on how to keep them and their loved ones safe.
Noel is a native Floridian who grew up in Tampa. He knew that becoming a meteorologist was his calling at the age of 5. He would predict the weather from looking up at the sky, telling family members how the weather would be within the next few hours. The 2004-2005 hurricane season was a rough one for the state of Florida. During those hurricane days, Noel would track the storm at home, while watching local meteorologists for hours at a time.
Before moving to Southwest Oklahoma, Noel worked for ABC-7 WWSB in Sarasota, Florida as a Weekend Meteorologist and Multimedia Journalist. In November of 2020, he covered Hurricane Eta as it approached the Suncoast providing a total of 8 hours of continuous coverage to the community. Growing up only an hour away in Tampa, Florida, Noel has covered many tropical storm systems, including Hurricane Irma. He interned with WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa, Florida and Spectrum Bay News 9 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
He has established roots in West Central Texas after starting his career in Abilene, TX as a Weekend Meteorologist and Multimedia Journalist at KTAB News. A job opportunity allowed him to take on the responsibilities as Chief Meteorologist in San Angelo, TX. During his time in Texas, Noel was able to keep the community safe during ice storms, severe weather, large hail events and multiple tornado warnings.
He graduated from the University of South Florida in the spring of 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Geography and an emphasis in Atmospheric Science. He was a member of the Hurricane Research Team at USF and involved in a research project in response to Hurricane Matthew. Noel was awarded the AMS Dewey Stowers Scholarship for excellence in Meteorology in his senior year. He has been working towards a Master’s in Meteorology at Mississippi State University while preparing for the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist exam (CBM).
Noel received his Eagle Scout at the age of 14 and helped others receive their Eagle Scout as an Assistant Scout Master. He is a Professional Certified BBQ Judge with the Kansas City BBQ Society having judged more than 15 contests. He loves fitness and works out routinely.
He and his wife had their first son in July 2020. Noel thinks their son will follow in his footsteps as the next meteorologist in the family.
If you would like to send weather photos or tips regarding any ongoing severe weather, you can reach out to him via Email: noel.rehm@kswo.com. You can visit his Facebook page: NoelRehmWeather or Twitter page : @noelrehm.