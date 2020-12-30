Noel is a native Floridian who grew up in Tampa. He knew that becoming a meteorologist was his calling at the age of 5. He would predict the weather from looking up at the sky, telling family members how the weather would be within the next few hours. The 2004-2005 hurricane season was a rough one for the state of Florida. During those hurricane days, Noel would track the storm at home, while watching local meteorologists for hours at a time.