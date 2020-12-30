REMINDER: Never get behind the wheel impaired

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The number of DUI’s and accidents typically increase during the holiday season. As the New Year approaches the Lawton Police Department is ramping up their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Just over a year ago Gigi Upshaw lost her mother and son to an impaired driver in Comanche County.
“She was going southbound and my mom was going northbound, and she was in a no-passing zone, and my mom had nowhere to go. She was coming this way, and my mom saw it and my mom went this way so she hit the front corner panel. My mom was killed instantly, and Bradley lived for 13 more days before we had to take him off of life support,” Upshaw said.
Ryan Studebaker, with the Lawton Police Department, said any type of impaired driving puts you or someone else in danger.
“I definitely recommend calling an Uber or Lyft or a friend or having a designated driver.”
Police will be out in full force on New Year’s Eve, trying to help keep those numbers down.
“We will be out enforcing that we’re going to have officers that will be out just to look for impaired drivers to try to prevent that. Our goal isn’t to so much catch people and give them a DUI as to prevent people from being out there drinking and driving,” Studebaker said.
Nationwide, statistics show that about 30-percent of fatal car crashes are alcohol-related involvement.
Upshaw said the driver who killed her mother and son was well over the legal limit and had no business being behind the wheel.
“I’m telling you now if you have any thoughts of drinking and driving please don’t. You rob families or a relationship that is so deep and I never in a million years knew that this grief would last this long,” Upshaw said.
Upshaw said not only are impaired drivers taking from others but taking from their family as well.
