Thief steals Cyril church’s Sunday offerings, van

CYRIL, Okla. (TNN) - A church in Cyril is searching for answers after a thief stole Sunday offerings and a van earlier this week.
Two days after Christmas celebrations, First Baptist Church Cyril Pastor Donny Crittendon came to the church to find Sunday offerings stolen, a van missing, classroom doors mysteriously locked and figurines moved around.
He noticed first that his secretary’s door was closed and locked, which was unusual. Then he went into the kitchen, where the thief decided to eat a meal with cookies for dessert. That’s when he realized he forgot to lock the door on Sunday night after church services.
“I went in the kitchen, found a plate in the sink, went to the freezer and a 10 pound bag of chicken strips was gone,” Crittendon said. “He had warmed them up in the microwave and eaten them, then put the plate in the sink.”
Police and Crittendon believe it’s someone familiar with the church because the criminal avoided the security cameras outside and knew their way around inside.
The church normally keeps every classroom open and unlocked, but on the thief’s way out, they locked every classroom door.
“Knowing where the key box was because that’s not real common knowledge and someone who’s irritated with us cause there’s no other reason to lock all the doors,” Crittendon said.
Although it’s disappointing, he said most members who called him said if the thief had just asked for what they needed, they would’ve given it to them.
“To help him see that his actions have consequences because if we find him,” Crittendon said, “we’re filing charges but to also let him know that we love him, we’re here for him and we’ll see what we can do with this to help make an impact in his life.”
He said it’s a frustrating situation, but it could have been worse.
“Fortunately, there wasn’t but under 40 dollars in cash, so he didn’t get much,” Crittendon said. “He got more chicken strips than he got cash.”
The stolen vehicle is a 2008 Chevy 15-seat van that says First Baptist Church Cyril on the side of the window. They have another one just like it. The crime is still under investigation for now.
