Two new deaths, 178 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 178 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 311 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 10,770 cases in Wichita County, with 2,946 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,834 patients recovering at home while 112 are in the hospital. There are currently 25 patients in critical condition.
There have been 200 total COVID-19 related deaths, 7,624 recoveries, and 50,638 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 1,369 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has two deaths to report today; Case 7,844 (70 - 79) and Case 7,189 (60 - 69). There are 178 new cases, 311 recoveries and 112 hospitalizations.
Total Wichita County Hospitalizations = 112
Stable = 87
Critical = 25
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 4
30 - 39
Stable - 3
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 11
Critical - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 18
Critical - 10
70 - 79
Stable - 23
Critical - 10
80+
Stable - 23
The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has been receiving questions regarding vaccinations. Included is a graphic showing the current vaccination phase set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The graph also explains the steps residents may take if they are interested in getting the vaccine.
