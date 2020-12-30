Two teens arrested in string of Altus auto burglaries

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Police Department has arrested an 18 and 17-year old in connection with a string of auto burglaries. The suspects were taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon, after police executed a search warrant on a home in the 1300 block of North Benson.
Property from the recent burglaries were found in the home, including firearms, money, ladies purses, billfolds, jewelry, clothing and car keys to several makes of vehicles.
18 year old Rueben Cardenas was arrested on charges of Auto Burglary, Auto Theft, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property and 1st Degree Rape. The juvenile was arrested on charges of Auto Burglary, Auto Theft and Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property.
Additional charges are anticipated against other suspect(s) involved, as the investigation continues.
The Altus police department saying,“Altus police greatly appreciate the involvement from citizens in the Altus community. Providing police with surveillance video that eventually helped in the identification of Cardenas. Police and citizens working together for the safety and welfare of all! Thank You!”
