Vaccination sites speeding up process to get to next phases

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Health Department is partnering with leaders in the community to set up Coronavirus Vaccination Walk-in Clinics.
On Wednesday First Baptist Church in West Lawton was used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Vaccines were given out to First Responders, healthcare workers, and Funeral Home Employees who haven’t got their first shot yet.
On Thursday December 31 they will be setting up at Douglass Learning Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in getting the shot is asked to come in through the east side of the building.
