Last Thursday of the year and the last day of 2020... and we’re ending it with a winter storm! A First Alert Weather Day still continues for the rest of today as precipitation continues to move from south to north. We’ll talk about timing of tonight’s system but first let’s mention how dreary, cold and gray it is outside. Cloudy skies and breezy north winds are making the already cold air temperatures (that are currently in the 30s) feel much colder. Wind chill values are in the 20s across most of the viewing area. Look for temperatures the rest of today to only stay in the 30s.