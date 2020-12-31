LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Last Thursday of the year and the last day of 2020... and we’re ending it with a winter storm! A First Alert Weather Day still continues for the rest of today as precipitation continues to move from south to north. We’ll talk about timing of tonight’s system but first let’s mention how dreary, cold and gray it is outside. Cloudy skies and breezy north winds are making the already cold air temperatures (that are currently in the 30s) feel much colder. Wind chill values are in the 20s across most of the viewing area. Look for temperatures the rest of today to only stay in the 30s.
Okay.. Winter Weather. Near-term concerns is the temperatures are currently struggling to warm along/ near I-44. With this and lower dew points freezing rain into the metro late today/ this evening is looking to be more of a concern. All in all, temperatures will stay somewhat marginal which will mitigate the significant threat for a big ice event. With that being said... a quarter of an inch still looks likely in some areas. Highest ice accumulations will be over central and north central Oklahoma.
With this system moving from south to north, most of the precipitation will start as freezing rain this evening mainly along and northwest of I-44. Surface temperatures are expected to drop just at or below freezing between 8PM tonight to 3AM tomorrow morning. This time frame is when ice accumulations will be at the highest. Freezing rain will transition over to snow overnight as deeper cold air moves in from the west.
For those counties in far west Oklahoma and western north Texas will see first snowflakes before midnight. A majority of the precipitation will transition over to snow around 3AM. Snow totals will be greatest over west and northern Oklahoma (lesser amounts near central Oklahoma). Right now we’re looking at 3-6″ with some isolated areas picking up more.
Highest snowfall totals are expected in counties who are currently under a Winter Storm Warning (Kiowa, Washita, Caddo & Grady).
Hazardous travel conditions, especially on elevated roadways overnight for New Year Travelers will be a huge concern. If you are out tonight, monitor the weather closely and adjust any plans as needed in order to stay safe.
This system will linger mainly across southwest Oklahoma into mid tomorrow morning before moving out.
Another round of a rain/snow mix is possible Friday night into Saturday morning but little to no impacts are expected with this system. After that.... the remainder of the forecast looks dry and mild with a gradual warming trend into early next week.
You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great and safe New Year’s Texoma!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
