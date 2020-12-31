OHP, LPD spending New Years Eve patrolling roads and highways

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s going to be a busy night for Lawton Police and OHP Troopers, as they have all hands on deck for New Years Eve.
The two are joining forces, to monitor Lawton and the rest of Comanche County on a night when they expect an increase in calls and increase in intoxicated drivers... combined with the expected winter weather in this evenings forecast.
An OHP Lieutenant said they have no planned sobriety checkpoints, just to roam.. and he expects local law enforcement to be making stops, for drunk drivers or weather related crashes all night.
”We have a concentrated effort on trying to detect those drivers, get them off the road so we don’t have to notify next of kin about a terrible accident. Then you take in to account that we have a significant winter storm, that’s pretty much the perfect storm,” said Troop G Lt. Kerry Massie
Massie said they have no planned checkpoints, they just plan to be all over Comanche County... and they offer a warning to anyone considering driving home at the end of your night.
“There are opportunities for you to get home safely other than drinking and driving. If we stop you and you are drinking and driving, that’s an automatic ride with us to the county jail.”
Lt. Massie adds that with the expected weather, people need to be extra cautious... and should only be on the road if it’s absolutely necessary. He says to expect longer wait times on calls
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.