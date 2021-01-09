Good Saturday afternoon Texoma. We’re seeing that cloud cover across the area but also some peaks of sunshine! As of 3PM temperatures were in the mid to upper 40s along I-44 and south meanwhile western counties are in the upper 30s! Winds currently out of the northeast at 10mph. The rest of today and evening will remain dry but precipitation overall will pick up by midnight across far west Oklahoma. Winter weather alerts posted for counties who will see more an impact from this event. Winter Weather Advisories posted until Sunday night for the following Texas counties: Childress, Cottle, Hardeman, Foard, Knox, Wilbarger, Baylor, Archer, Young and Jack counties. A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the following counties in Texas until Sunday at 6PM: King, Haskell and Throckmorton.