Good Saturday afternoon Texoma. We’re seeing that cloud cover across the area but also some peaks of sunshine! As of 3PM temperatures were in the mid to upper 40s along I-44 and south meanwhile western counties are in the upper 30s! Winds currently out of the northeast at 10mph. The rest of today and evening will remain dry but precipitation overall will pick up by midnight across far west Oklahoma. Winter weather alerts posted for counties who will see more an impact from this event. Winter Weather Advisories posted until Sunday night for the following Texas counties: Childress, Cottle, Hardeman, Foard, Knox, Wilbarger, Baylor, Archer, Young and Jack counties. A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the following counties in Texas until Sunday at 6PM: King, Haskell and Throckmorton.
Counties under the watch will likely see up to 2 inches of snow where as counties under the warning could pick up 4 to 6 inches with some locally picking up more (all dependent on where the heaviest bands of snowfall occurs).
Heaviest bands of precipitation will likely fall across western north Texas during the day tomorrow. Models are indicating a slight southward shift in the center of the storm. This will keep western north Texas counties from seeing much snow into Sunday night. All in all, I’m still keeping highest impacts south and west of the Seymour/ Crowell line.
A mid-week warm up will occur with highs rising into the mid and upper 50s and a return of sunshine too!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
