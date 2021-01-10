Altus Police Department investigating drive-by shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Chief Tim Murphy said a home was hit several times by gunfire with a female inside suffering minor injuries to her arm. It happened around 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Gene Street. That’s in a neighborhood West of South Park Lane and North of East Ridgecrest.
Police recovered multiple shell casings from the street but at this point, no suspects have been identified. If you have any information about the shooting you’re encouraged to call the Altus Police Department.
