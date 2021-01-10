Overall snow totals have been dropped slightly but we’re still looking at 2-4 inches plus for counties under the warning. Around 4 inches appears possible across southern parts of Knox and Baylor counties. Counties under the advisory will likely see 1-2″. Most of southwest Oklahoma will likely see a dusting to an inch (or less) but all in all impacts will stay minimal. It’ll definitely feel like winter today as highs will only rise into the upper 30s!