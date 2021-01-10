LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! Areas of light snow will continue today mainly for counties south of the Red River. A few will linger into the late afternoon but for the most part all snow showers will come to an end by the afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories posted until 6PM tonight for Childress, Cottle, Hardeman, Foard, Knox, Wilbarger, Baylor, Archer, Young and Jack counties. A Winter Storm Warning is posted also until 6PM tonight for King, Haskell and Throckmorton.
Overall snow totals have been dropped slightly but we’re still looking at 2-4 inches plus for counties under the warning. Around 4 inches appears possible across southern parts of Knox and Baylor counties. Counties under the advisory will likely see 1-2″. Most of southwest Oklahoma will likely see a dusting to an inch (or less) but all in all impacts will stay minimal. It’ll definitely feel like winter today as highs will only rise into the upper 30s!
A warming trend is going to follow as this system exits. High pressure will replace the low pressure and we’re looking at dry conditions into most of this upcoming week. Tomorrow will start out with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s. By the afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low and upper 50s respectively. Winds will be light out of the southwest for Tuesday and then west on Wednesday around 5 to 15mph. By Thursday, high pressure will exit and a cold front will follow. This’ll allow for temperatures to be knocked back closer to average for Friday and the weekend.
While it’s just slightly off the 7-day forecast, is possibly our next big weather maker. More colder air and a rain/snow mix looks likely to arrive late Saturday or Sunday.
