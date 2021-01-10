First Alert Weather: Sunday, January 10, 2021 - Sunshine returns tomorrow and the warming trend begins

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a higher chance for snow staying confined across northwest Texas and east of I-44 tonight. A few snowflakes are still possible for the city of Lawton through midnight. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-20s.
Skies will gradually become sunny as an area of high pressure builds in across Texoma. Winds will also shift to the west which will allow the warming trend to begin. Highs will top out in the upper-40s and low-50s.
Our next cold front will arrive late Thursday night. This will be a dry and rather weak front compared to previous cold fronts this season.
