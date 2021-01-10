Tulsa church donates $250,000 to Lawton church to pay off debts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In December, Transformation Church in Tulsa donated $250,000 to Word Alive Church in Lawton to use to pay off debt and to help community members.
Last summer, Pastors Elijah and Sheridan Garcia set a goal for World Alive Church and its congregates: become debt-free by the end of 2020.
The husband and wife duo said they didn’t know how they would do it. Then one night in December, Sheridan woke up with a feeling she couldn’t shake. She knew she needed to submit a Crazy Faith Card to Transformation Church in Tulsa.
“I typed out a Crazy Faith Card: ‘We as a church are believing in crazy faith that God is going to cancel our debt,’ and I put the exact numbers on there that we needed for the debt to be removed,” Sheridan said. “I also put a quote from Pastor Mike Todd ‘We don’t want to be the church needing a hand out. We want to be the church giving the hand-up.”
Little did she know, Pastor Mike Todd from Transformation Church would read her message out of thousands received. She wrote that they needed $135,000 to cancel their debt. Todd picked Word Alive because he said they were in the same position Transformation Church was four years ago.
“I got a message on the Instagram that said ‘Hey, Pastor Mike Todd would like to FaceTime you tomorrow during our service,’” Sheridan said. “I already started crying. I just knew what God was going to do, I knew what we’d been believing for and before I even knew the numbers, I knew God provided.”
Transformation Church gave Word Alive that amount Sheridan asked for and then some - $115 thousand extra. Enough to help pay off college student Mauro Ramos’ debt owed to Oral Roberts University for a semester.
“I just happened to be the person that God laid on their heart and it was just an emotional moment for me because it had to do with going to school,” Ramos said. “Being a college kid, it’s a little rough financially.”
Elijah said Word Alive was helping members who needed it, from feeding hungry college students to parents who needed extra money for computer technology for school during the pandemic. Now they’ll be able to do even more for the church community and beyond.
“Altogether we’re gonna have $25,000 that we’ve put aside just to blessing and meetings needs here in the church, practical needs of people here in the church and also here in the community to give to other places that we believe are just doing amazing things for this community,” Elijah said.
These blessings are just the beginning for Word Alive Church. In the next few weeks, they’re planning on buying a car for a church member who they say is deserving.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.