Good Monday morning! We’re starting off the day with a few light snow showers for counties along and east of I-44. What is currently falling from the sky is very light and won’t amount to much for accumulations or impacts this morning. In fact, by daybreak all precipitation chances will come to an end. While the day will start off with cloud cover, clouds throughout the day will taper off and we’re left with mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Highs are looking to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.