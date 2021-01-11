LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Monday morning! We’re starting off the day with a few light snow showers for counties along and east of I-44. What is currently falling from the sky is very light and won’t amount to much for accumulations or impacts this morning. In fact, by daybreak all precipitation chances will come to an end. While the day will start off with cloud cover, clouds throughout the day will taper off and we’re left with mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Highs are looking to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.
With clear skies expected overnight temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the mid 20s. Mostly sunny skies, quiet and dry conditions are anticipated as we head til Thursday. Tuesday will see highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will rise into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday all will see 60s but this warm up is very short lived.
A cold front will pass by on Thursday bringing cooler temperatures but overall precipitation chances are lacking for us here in Texoma. Most of the rain will stay confined to the northeastern side of the state. Strong winds will follow the front, out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph.
Friday’s highs will drop into the mid 50s and Saturday will follow a similar trend. By late Saturday night/ early Sunday another wave of energy, a stronger one, will pass by bringing another round of re-enforcing cold air into the are.
Models still showing somewhat inconsistent run to run agreement with regards to precipitation changes by next weekend. For now, we are adding a 20% for Sunday.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.