Irish PM says ‘perverse’ morality drove unwed mothers’ homes, where thousands of infants died

In this file photo dated Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin speaks as he arrives at the European Council building in Brussels. The Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin seems poised to make a formal apology on behalf of the Irish state, for the deaths of thousands of infants and other abuses in church-run homes for unmarried women and their babies, following inquiry findings due to be published on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. (Source: John Thys/ Pool FILE via AP)