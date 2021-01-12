One new death, 179 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | January 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated January 12 at 4:41 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 179 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 324 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 12,774 cases in Wichita County, with 3,183 of them still being active.

There are currently 3,063 patients recovering at home while 120 are in the hospital. There are currently 30 patients in critical condition.

There have been 232 total COVID-19 related deaths, 9,359 recoveries, and 58,010 negative tests in Wichita County.

There are now 480 tests still pending.

Total Hospitalizations = 120

Stable = 90

Critical = 30

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

Critical - 2

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 7

Critical - 4

50 - 59

Stable - 18

Critical - 3

60 - 69

Stable - 16

Critical -9

70 - 79

Stable - 21

Critical - 8

80+

Stable - 25

Critical - 3

