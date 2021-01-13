Anadarko veterans to be recognized on certain holidays

ANADARKCO, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Anadarko is honoring veterans by hanging Hometown Heroes Banners throughout town.
The Chamber of Commerce started the project to honor veterans during Memorial, Veterans, and Independence day.
The pandemic forced the Chamber to back out, leading the City pick up the project back in July.
City Manager Kenneth Corn said they have reduced the cost, and are now only charging 100-dollars to have the banners made.
This is a good opportunity for people to really honor a loved one, particular people who served from Anadarko, and it’s a way to remember them, and to celebrate the service, and sacrifice they have made for our country,” Corn said.
Corn said you can call City Hall with questions about the banners.
