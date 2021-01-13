Car wreck near Elgin sends two people to the hospital

By Tiffany Bechtel | January 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 5:48 PM

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred around 7 in the morning at the intersection of OK-17 and NE Trail Drive, which is one mile east of Elgin.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a 2020 Dodge Journey stopped at a stop sign before pulling onto OK-17 in front of a 2005 Chevrolet Corvette.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a hospital where they were treated and released. The Corvette driver was taken to a local hospital and then transferred by Survival Flight to an Oklahoma City hospital, where they were admitted with internal injuries.

