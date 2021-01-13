LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Freezing fog advisory in place for counties along I-44 in southwest OK until 9AM this morning. Visibility under half a mile or less in areas due to freezing fog. Driving conditions are also hazardous due to low visibility. Frost also likely to develop on bridges. Drive slow, use headlights or fog lights (not high beams or brights) and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for some slick spots on elevated surface (mainly bridges/ overpasses) causing slippery roads. Another thing to note this morning.. give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape off the frost that has developed on cars.
Fog will taper off by mid to late morning and we’ll be left with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. A few passing clouds likely during the afternoon hours but we’re still expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s today.
More clouds are expected later today ahead of our next cold front. The cold front will arrive during the early morning hours tomorrow. Before we get into the details about the front, let’s chat about our overall weather pattern going forward. A low pressure system that is currently impacting the Pacific northwest will make its way east across the mid-west. Think of this low pressure system as a gate. As the move east, the gate will open, allow for colder air from the Arctic to enter. The coldest of air looks to stay confined to our east but what it will do for our weather is drop our temperatures closer to average, if not just slightly below.
As the low passes, isobars will tighten and a surge of strong winds will push in behind the front. We’re looking at sustained winds 20 to 30mph with gusts into the mid 40s (low 50s not out of the question). A Wind Advisory will likely be needed for portions of the viewing area for Thursday and Friday. Behind the front will be cooler air due to Cold Air Advection for Friday. Highs dropping into the low to mid 50s. Saturday will stay cooler but not due to CAA, this time due to a slight increase in cloud cover. Saturday will start off mostly sunny and by the evening we’ll be staying mostly cloudy. Highs once again in the low to mid 50s.
Another strong cold front will arrive as it dives into our area late Monday night. We’re keeping our eye on this system as rain chances look likely Monday/ Tuesday.
Stay up-to-date with the changing forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.