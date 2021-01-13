More clouds are expected later today ahead of our next cold front. The cold front will arrive during the early morning hours tomorrow. Before we get into the details about the front, let’s chat about our overall weather pattern going forward. A low pressure system that is currently impacting the Pacific northwest will make its way east across the mid-west. Think of this low pressure system as a gate. As the move east, the gate will open, allow for colder air from the Arctic to enter. The coldest of air looks to stay confined to our east but what it will do for our weather is drop our temperatures closer to average, if not just slightly below.