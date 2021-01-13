Last days to audition for Lawton Community Theatre’s upcoming production

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday will be the final day you can audition virtually for the Lawton Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “The Last Five Years.”
This will be LCT’s first streamed performance and is scheduled to happen in late February.
Those who want to audition have until 11:45 p.m. Thursday night to submit their audition packages. Your audition must include a performance of one of the songs from the show, a headshot, and a resume.
LCT is asking that video be sent as a YouTube link, the headshot be attached as a JPEG Image, and your resume in PDF format. Rehearsal and recording dates and times haven’t been announced yet, but the actors must be available starting the week of January 18, 2021.
If you would like to audition, you can submit an audition package via email to Chance Harmon at director@lctok.com.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Lawton Community Theatre’s website or the Facebook page set up for the auditions.
