Man charged after hitting Lawton police officer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A charge has been filed against a Lawton man accused of hitting a police officer January 7.
According to an affidavit, Taylor Myers was approached by the officer near SE 45th St and Gore Blvd after a silent alarm was activated at the Hop and Sack in the area. Myers was walking westbound away from the gas station.
As the officer approached Myers, police say he asked the officer “I’m in trouble, aren’t I?” The officer asked Myers what he meant and he reportedly admitted to punching an employee of Hop and Sack.
As the officer was instructing Myers to speak with a second officer on the scene, investigators say that Myers punched him before he could react and was then wrestled to the ground.
Myers is charged with assault and battery of a police officer and is being held on a $5,000.
