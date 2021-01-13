Man faces charges after series of burglaries in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is facing several charges in connection to a series of burglaries from 2020.
Dallas Chasenah has been charged for participating in three burglaries that happened in August and December.
Police say the first occurred in August when Chasenah and a group of people burglarized a car parked outside a home on Warwick Way. The car was damaged during the burglary and the suspects stole a rifle from the vehicle.
The next two happened in December, according to affidavits. One at a dispensary, where police say a stone was thrown through a glass door and a desk was rummaged through. The owner of the store told police the suspects got away with $20 from the tip jar.
Towards the end of the month, Chasenah is accused of being a part of an attempted break-in at a business on Southwest Lee. Investigators say three suspects can be seen on security cameras. One suspect is seen breaking a glass door with a sledgehammer. All three individuals run when an alarm goes off.
Chasenah reportedly admitted to police that all the burglaries were planned and organized, with one person tasked to listen to police scanner traffic during the crimes.
He has been charged for all three burglaries separately, with each case carrying a $15,000.
