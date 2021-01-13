Memorial tribute put together for LPS family members

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Eisenhower High School held a memorial tribute for three late staff members who served the country and Lawton Public Schools.
Orchestra and choir students preformed a few songs in honor of Carlos Taylor who was an ROTC instructor for seven-years, Larry Lamar who worked as a custodian for 23-years, and Joseph McKenzie who was a math teacher and assistant soccer coach for six-years.
Assistant Principal James Burkey said these men had a huge impact on students during their time as an Eagle.
”I hope that this gives them some comfort, and some sense of just how we know these men were important to their families. We want them just to know how important they were to us,” Burkey said.
He said this is the first time they’ve done anything like this.
