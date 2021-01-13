7News First Alert Weather: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 - Patchy freezing fog to start the day with above average temperatures for the afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly clear skies with light winds out of the southwest at 5 mph will allow radiational cooling to take place overnight. Lows will start out in the low-to-mid 20s. Patchy freezing fog will develop which could create slick spots on bridges and overpasses by the morning commute.
It’ll be a bright and sunny afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. This will be a few degrees above the average high of 54 degrees for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
A weak cold front will move across Texoma on Thursday morning increasing our winds significantly out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This along with the return of dry air will bring an elevated fire risk for southwest Oklahoma.
We are monitoring a wave of energy that will sweep through the area on Martin Luther King Day that could bring a chance for a few pop up showers through Tuesday.
